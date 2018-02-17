New Contender Emerged For NPP 2nd Vice Chairmanship Post In Prestea Huni-Valley

The Assembly Member of Krutown/ Nsuekyir Electoral Area, who is also the immediate past Coordinator of NPP in the Krutown/ Nsuekyir Electoral Area, in Prestea, Hon. Emmanuel Ennor Kwasi Arthur has laised his boot and ready to contest the Constituency Vice Chairman of the NPP.

Kwasi Assemblyman, is regarded as the firebrand of NPP in Prestea area, helping his Electoral Area to constantly become a stronghold of the NPP, in past 2016 election. In 2016, Krutown/ Nsuekyir Electoral Area polled 1,338 NPP against 842 NDC. He together with constituency executives managed to reduce the margin in areas the NPP lost, and this helped the NPP party to recapture power.He was tipped to become the Urban Council Chairman for Prestea until later revelations in LI1946 disqualified him to contest.

His humble character, respect to to humanity, hard-work and dedication has earned him great deal of respect in Prestea as well as the NPP he serves.

He has been instrumental in development of his electoral area, together with his unit committee and other opinion leaders in his area. The removal of “Islamic school refuse damp”, and the “initiation of community centre storey building at Krultown” goes to his credit as Assembly Man.

He is working hard to help convert the Krultown GPRTU Station into a big lorry park with the help of District Assembly led by workaholic DCE, Mozart K. Owuh.

He has also hinted of leading to help in the fencing of Prestea Senior High School to improve discipline and education in the school.

Hon. Arthur was very instrumental in 2016 elections that saw the massive win of Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi as the first female MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.

Hon. Arthus is pleading with NPP delegates in Prestea Huni-Valley to vote for him as the next 2nd Vice Chairman in the coming 23rd Feb. 2018 constituency elections.

Your support and prayers for him will be much appreciated.