Constituency Congress: Kamal-Deen Wishes NPP Well

Below is the statement signed by Kamal-Deen.

I write to wish the youth and the party in general a peaceful and successful constituency, chapter and branch electioneering process.

As the party officially opens nomination to commence the aforementioned process, I urge every patriot particularly the youth to enthusiastically get involved in the process to deepen the internal democracy within the party.

I however admonish that in every endeavor the integrity and image of the party should remain paramount.

I use this opportunity to wish all candidates well.

.....Signed....

Kamal-Deen Abdulai

National Nasara Coordinator/National Youth Organiser Hopeful