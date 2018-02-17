Fire Causes Havoc In Kumasi Sofoline

Four cars and a vehicle repair shop have been ravaged by fire at Sofoline a suburb of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started about 7:30 pm yesterday [Friday].

Residents tried to douse the fire and managed to prevent it from spreading to other shops before the arrival of firefighters from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital fire station.

Some mechanics whose shops were affected spoke to Citi News and lamented over their losses which they claim run into thousands of cedis.

“I am an excavator mechanic, I do electrical and hydraulics. I was at home when I got a phone call that my shop is on fire. I have lost two hydraulic pumps to the fire which cost 40,000 Ghana cedis, I also lost fuel pumps, monitors and control board which cost 3000 Ghana cedis. I do not what caused the fire,” one mechanic said.

“I was on my way home, when I got a phone call asking me to return back to the shop because my shop was on fire. When I got there my shop was really on fire and all the help from people trying to put out the fire proved futile. It will be helpful if the government steps in to help us,” another mechanic said.

Fire officers have begun investigations into the incident to ascertain the real cause of the fire.

Disaster Control Officer for Kwadaso sub-metro, Musah Iddrisu was at the scene of the blaze to assess the extent of the damage.

“About four containers got burnt. One provisional shop and One container containing spare parts. We will do the assessment, value the assessment and send it to the authorities,” he said.

Earlier this month fire ravaged about seven container shops , two cars at a mechanic shop and school feeding foodstuffs for students of Nurul Islamic Basic School at Suame Magazine Zone 10, a suburb of Kumasi.

By: Farida Yusif& Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana