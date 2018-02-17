Attacks On Atuguba Means Attack On Academic Reasearch Freedom

US-based Ghanaian professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, has described as "an attack on academic freedom", the Supreme Court justices' negative reaction towards a damning research which points to politically-motivated judgments.

He said the research by the University of Ghana Law Professor Raymond Atuguba only provided empirical data to confirm popular perception that political appointments of judges have influenced their voting patterns on political cases.

Atuguba said he analysed the voting pattern of judges of the apex court on 100 political cases from 1993 to 2018 and revealed a "staggering pattern."

According to the findings, on matters where the law is not clear, the Supreme Court judges are divided along the ideological lines of the political parties that appointed them.

"Somehow, the Supreme Court lost its way after the first years and the judgments started becoming clear on the lines of party appointments," he told a gathering of judges at GIMPA Thursday.

But some Supreme Court judges questioned the conclusion of the research and cautioned the law lecturer against the importation of American way of life into the Ghanaian society.

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

"Under the Constitution, a judge will be appointed during somebody's time...and that somebody will belong to one party or the other," Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo replied Prof Atuguba.

Another Supreme Court judge Justice Jones Dotse said the findings of the report constitute "an insult of the highest order" and asked the lecturer to tone down his words.

But the Forensic Accountant speaking on the Joy FM Saturday analysis show, Newsfile, said the findings of Professor Atuguba's research did not surprise him.

"It is consistent with what people have been saying," he said, adding the law is not "arithmetic" where "two plus two [amounts to] four."

He said it is normal for sitting presidents to elevate judges whose judicial views are consistent with their position to the apex court.

"What Atuguba is saying is hardly controversial," he said, condemning criticisms by the senior judges.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | M: [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers