NPP MP Indicts Minority

Collins Owusu Amankwah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for asserting that Ghana is not safe under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

The Manhyia North MP, who was contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation address, said the NPP surpasses the NDC in terms peace and security, as well as equipping the police to maintain law and order in the country.

His comments sparked accusations and counter accusations from members of both sides of the House.

The Manhyia MP, who is the Vice Chairman of the Committee of Defence and Interior committee of Parliament, said that President Akufo-Addo's commitment to invest GHC800 million in the purchase of logistics to boost the operations of the Police Service of Ghana was ample evidence that the NPP government is very concerned about the security of Ghanaians.

He said despite pockets of violence by vigilante groups and armed robbers, Ghana is generally safe and a lot of foreign investors are investing in the country.

Hon Amankwah said to help tackle vigilantism, the government was creating thousands of jobs through the Nations Builders Corps, 'Planting for Food and Jobs' and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) so that many of the youth, who indulge in vigilantism, can have jobs to do.

“Because of the peaceful nature of the country, a lot of African countries are coming to learn from Ghana which has maintained democracy for the past 25 years, he said.

He said as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Defence and Interiror, he would ensure that the committee works closely with the executive and all security agencies to ensure law and order in the country.

The NDC MP for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, said the president's promise to provide jobs to the youth of the country has become a mirage because under the administration of the NPP not a single job has been created.

The youth are getting frustrated because there is no future for them, and this is manifest in unprecedented increase in the number of youth migrating from the north to the south to engage in menial jobs and serve as female head porters, popularly known as 'Kayayei.'