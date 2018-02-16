Ramaphosa targets graft, vows jobs in 'new dawn' for S.Africa

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on the turbulent Zuma era. By MIKE HUTCHINGS (POOL/AFP)

South Africa's freshly-appointed president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Friday hailed "a new dawn" as he pledged to tackle corruption that his predecessor Jacob Zuma is accused of fostering.

In his first major speech after Zuma's bruising nine-year term ended, Ramaphosa outlined a grand vision to revive the stagnant economy, address dire unemployment and control spiralling government debt.

"We should put all the negativity that has dogged our country behind us because a new dawn is upon us and a wonderful dawn has arrived," Ramaphosa told parliament in the annual State of the Nation address.

"Tough decisions have to be made to close our fiscal gap, stabilise our debt and restore our state-owned enterprises to health," he said, adding "our most grave and most pressing challenge is youth unemployment."

In his first full day in office, Ramaphosa was received with loud applause and cheers from many ANC lawmakers who were fiercely loyal to Zuma throughout his turbulent and often divisive presidency.

Zuma was forced to resign on Wednesday after the African National Congress party finally turned against him, with pro-business reformist Ramaphosa sworn in as president only on Thursday.

South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the National address at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 16, 2018

After multiple corruption scandals, economic slowdown and falling popularity with voters, the ANC had threatened to oust Zuma via a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Zuma resigned reluctantly, complaining he had received "very unfair" treatment from the party.

Many challenges

Ramaphosa, 65, is a former trade unionist who led talks to end apartheid in the early 1990s and then became a multi-millionaire businessman before returning to politics.

Ahead of the speech, he told journalists he was "a little bit excited, expectant, a little apprehensive".

Among the immediate challenges he faces are a gaping 50-billion-rand ($4.3-billion, 3.44-billion-euro) deficit, the threat of further credit ratings downgrades, and 26.7-percent unemployment.

"We will be initiating measures to set the country on a new path of growth, employment and transformation," he said, giving few policy details.

"We have to build further on the collaboration with business and labour to restore confidence and prevent an investment downgrade."

Eurasia Group analyst Darias Jonker predicted that Ramaphosa would remove many Zuma loyalists from cabinet, but only after the budget speech on 21 February.

"(He) will also go after high-level corruption, particularly the Gupta family and their associates, which include members of the Zuma family. This campaign will greatly contribute towards restoring investor confidence," Jonker said.

The Guptas are a business family from Indian who formed allegedly improper ties to Zuma. They are accused of receiving hugely favourable government deals and even influencing cabinet appointments.

Police on Thursday said an arrest warrant had been issued for one of the brothers, Ajay Gupta.

Markets boost

Pressure on Ramaphosa to root out corruption is intense

The COSATU trade union federation, an ANC ally, called on Ramaphosa to cut the executive and crack down on government excess.

"Bling lifestyles of the political elite at the expense of the tax payer must be stopped," it said.

The South African Communist Party (SACP), another ANC partner, said Ramaphosa must prioritise "dismantling of parasitic networks surrounding our state and decisively bringing an end to corporate capture of the state."

The transition to Ramaphosa saw benchmark South African stocks score their biggest gains since June 2016 while the local rand currency reached its strongest level against the US dollar in three years.

In previous years, the radical opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party disrupted Zuma's State of the Nation speech with its lawmakers walking out -- or protesting and then being physically ejected from the chamber.

On Friday, though, the EFF remained in the chamber to listen to Ramaphosa's speech.

Profile of Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma appointed him deputy president in 2014.