Kohli ton leads India to eight-wicket rout of South Africa

Captain fantastic: India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his unbeaten century on Friday. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP)

Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 35th ODI century on Friday as India stormed to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa in the sixth and final match to take the series 5-1.

Kohli finished on 129 not out as India reached their target in the 33rd over after South Africa had been dismissed for just 204.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 204 in 50 overs (K. Zondo 54; S Thakur 4-52)

India 206-2 in 32.1 overs (V. Kohli 129 not out)

Result: India won by eight wickets.

Series: India won the six-match series 5-1

Toss: India