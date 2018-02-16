Kasapreko Company Limited sponsors top distributors to South-Africa for holidays

The leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer in Ghana, Kasapreko Company Limited has sponsored its major distributors together with their spouses on a trip to South-Africa.

The tour which is being facilitated by Kaya Tours will see the distributors visiting places like Lions park , Lesedi Cultural village where the cultural and historical heritage is kept ,Soweto the black community that was separated from the Johannesburg in the apartheid era.The FNB Stadium

The biggest stadium in Africa , and one of the stadiums used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup etc.

Speaking to the National Sales Manager, Gustiv Justice kweku Arhin he said that, Kasapreko Company Limited sees its distributors as the engine of their business and without them the company cannot thrive.

According to him, some of the top distributors who were selected throughout the region have been with them for more than 20 years.

“Some of the distributors have been with us for over 20 years and have supported and contributed to make what the brand is today so we now see them as partners within the value chain” he said.

Mr Gustiv Justice kweku Arhin added that the experience they are sharing with their distributors is as a reward for their commitment and outstanding performance for the year 2017 .

He further said this is an initiative to maintain a healthy relationship and show appreciation towards their distributors and top customers.

It is also an effort to build trust and improve cohesion for year 2018 as partners in business because the distributors have done lot of work within the year and it is time the company indulges and appreciates them.

He hinted that those that are on the tour are their top Three distributors in terms of volume and performance in the person of Prince Piddah Ent, PFee Hi Ent

Grande Agencies Ltd, Augustine Kwateng Ent, Vicky Becky Ent and Lez J Ent.

