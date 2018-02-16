MTN Holds Blood Donation Campaign on Val’s Day

As the world marks Valentine’s Day, MTN, Ghana’s largest telecom giants graced the occasion with its annual blood donation campaign at the forecourt of the MTN House in Accra.

The 7th edition of the exercise held on February 14, 2018 was christened “Save a Life Donation”, and forms part of activities marking the 10th Anniversary of the MTN Ghana Foundation.

The objective of the campaign seeks to collect blood for the National Blood Bank to serve lives at various hospitals across the country saw hundreds of donors including student from Accra Academy and journalists.

The MTN Ghana Foundation with the support of its staff, its agencies, partners and the public have over the years collected 6,226 pints of blood through voluntary blood donations.

Speaking at event, Mrs. Pala Aseidu Ofori, Acting Corporate Services Executive said the MTN Ghana Foundation continues to commit resources for voluntary blood donations, as donated blood saves millions of millions of lives in Ghana and all over the world.

“Against this background and to celebrate our anniversary, the Foundation has set up 16 bleeding centers in all ten regions to create the opportunity for more volunteers to donate”, she noted.

She was optimistic that, the Foundation aim of aim of collecting 2,750 pints of blood will be realised.

“With our Can Do spirit I believe we will even exceed our target”, Mrs Ofori stated.

Mrs Aseidu Ofori concluded with an appreciation to everyone for acknowledging the importance of the exercise and making it a part of their calendar.

She also thanked the Foundation team and 10th anniversary steering committee for making the event happen again this year.