Bag Snatchers Grabbed At Weija

The Weija Police have apprehended three young men who allegedly stole valuables of an unsuspecting woman in traffic.

The suspects, according to police reports, usually draw the attention of drivers to a problem and steal their valuables in the vehicles.

The suspects- Kofi Poku, Yaw Osei Boakye and Daniel Agyapong- used the modus operandi to snatch the bag of a female driver on Monday, February 12, 2018.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Efia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, said at about 7:30 pm the woman was driving from Kwashiman to Weija in a Toyota Corolla.

Upon reaching Panbross traffic light, her attention was drawn to a flat back tyre by a young man.

In the process, two gentlemen picked her bag, which was in the front seat of the vehicle.

The bag contained her ATM card, driving licence, cash of GH¢170 and two mobile phones- Samsung Galaxy and Infinix.

A police patrol team that was in the vicinity rushed to the place and arrested Kofi Poku.10

On February 13, 2018, Poku led the police to Agbogbloshie to arrest Yaw Osei Boakye and Daniel Agyapong from their hideout.

When a search was conducted, the ATM card, driver's licence and other belongings in the bag were discovered.

The three suspects, who have been detained at the Weija Police Station, would soon be arraigned before court.