Southern Command's Inter–Unit Contest Held

General Headquarters Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces has organized an Inter-Unit March and Shooting Competition in Accra.

Military personnel from Southern Command obtained a total of 689 points to beat personnel from Recce Regiment, who had 678 points in the keenly contested competition that was aimed at sharpening their skills in platoon navigation, obstacle crossing and shooting.

The winning unit received a trophy, certificate and cash of GH¢5,000. Eight units participated in the competition.

They included 66 Artillery Regiment, First Infantry Battalion, 64 Infantry Regiment, 48 Engineer Regiment, 5 Infantry Battalion, 2 Infantry Battalion, Recce Regiment and personnel from the Southern Command.

The teams comprised an officer and 35 other ranks and started the exercise from Airport Hills general area.

Each personnel had individual luggage weighing 25 kilograms and rifles, navigated to the Military Academy and Training Schools for obstacle crossing and then to the Teshie Gallery Range where an officer and nine other ranks represented their teams for the falling plates competition.

“This exercise is to test their fitness since as a soldier nothing must be beyond your reach,” said Brigadier General Nsiah Yeboah, Chief Staff Officer for the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said an unfit solder is a liability to the Ghana Armed Forces and urged personnel to make individual training a habit.

“One of the important functions of command is training of personnel. It is a key to efficiency and professional competence of any Armed Forces and it was therefore positive the General Officer Southern Command to form and put into execution exercise Kullem Shirri 2018.”

He revealed that apart from sharpening the tactical skills of the soldiers, the exercise also showed the readiness of Ghana Armed Forces to deal with potential threat to the peace and stability of our country.

“I am pleased with the standard of fitness displayed,” adding that “the standards have been upheld from the time the Southern Command Inter- Unit March and Shooting Competition was introduced,” said Brigadier General Nsiah Yeboah.

He commended the participants for the wonderful display of fitness and fortitude and urged them to be disciplined at all times.

The General Officer Commanding of the Southern Command, Brigadier General Thomas Oppong –Peprah, said the motive is to prioritize training to ensure that every officer and man in the command remains fit for deployment for any operation.

“The exercise has achieved the objectives; you saw the physical fitness of the personnel, the agility, motivation and teamwork they have displayed,” said the Brigadier General Oppong Preprah.

He assured the public that the command is always ready to support civil authorities to defend the country.

“We have assisted in several operations, including Operations Vanguard, Calm Life, among others and are ready to assist in any task if only the civil authorities call upon us.”

Some personnel were also awarded for their tenacity and willpower during the exercise.

Lance Corporal Eugenia Adjei was adjudged the Overall Best Female soldier while Emmanuel Kwarteng also won the Best Male Soldier Award.

They both received a certificate and cash prizes..