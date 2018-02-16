Amidu’s Self Glorification Is Dangerous – Ofosu-Ampofo

The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has called for the strengthening of the special prosecutor’s Office than building personalities.

According to him he is worried about how the office of the special prosecutor is centered on the person, Martin Amidu not an institution as created.

“The challenge I have with this issue is that it is been centered on Martin Amidu as a person to fight corruption in the country. He had a certain level of self glorification which for me is dangerous” he stated

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s morning show “Oman yi mu nsem”on Thursday, Mr. Ampofo advised stating that if the country can help build a formidable institution that will not be dependent on an individual, it will help with the reduction of corruption in the country. This he believes will stand that test of time.

“Martin Amidu is just an individual and is fallible so his self glorification is so dangerous”

“I can bet you on my last penny that Martin Amidu alone cannot fight corruption and he does not have what it takes to fight corruption” he stated further.

Ofosu Ampofo further stated that there is no need for the country to concentrate on a personality but rather the institution as special prosecutor’s office.

Mr. Amidu’s recommendation

Mr Amidu was recommended for nomination by Attorney General Gloria Akuffo and President Akufo-Addo accepted his nomination and named him as the First ever Special Prosecutor.

Mr Amidu will carry out the extraordinary responsibility of independently fighting corruption.

He will have the full authority to initiate investigations into all suspected corruption-related offences of all persons in public service if approved by parliament.