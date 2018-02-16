Guba Careers Connect The Diaspora To Ghana

A full capacity audience of graduates and working professionals attended the GUBA Careers event at Clyde & Co in London on Saturday 10th February, 2018.

Dubbed ‘The Diaspora Transition 2018’, the event focused on bridging the gap between professionals in the Diaspora and companies in Ghana by connecting young professionals looking to move to Ghana with recruiters from several organisations.

The event also focused on equipping participants with advice and practical steps to repatriation and finding employment in Ghana.

In a keynote address, His Excellency, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK & Ireland, said the Ghanaian government has introduced various programmes to boost youth employment. He said the government’s policy initiative, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), for example, is expected to create a supportive system for young Ghanaian entrepreneurs of up to 35 years old, tax holidays of up to five years for young Ghanaian entrepreneurs, and tax holidays for start-ups based on the number of people they employ.

“There have also been an introduction of tax credits and other incentives for companies that hire young graduates of tertiary institutions.” he added.

Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio, Director of the Diaspora Office at the Office of the President of Ghana and representatives from the Ghana Regulatory Agency, Messers Julius Kantum and Samuel Sakyi Duodu led thought provoking conversations on the routes to obtaining Ghanaian citizenship, pointers for tax and overcoming the hurdles of customs.

Mr Edward Effah, Group CEO of Fidelity Bank (Ghana) and Mrs Uche Ofodile, Regional Head, Africa – Express Wifi at Facebook shared their inspirational stories of transitioning back to Ghana and how they overcame the hurdles that came their way. They also shared the GUBA vision and encouraged the audience to return home but make the necessary preparations before making the transition.

In her closing address, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora to take advantage of the economic upturn in Ghana.

“As British-Ghanaians, the onus is on us to look towards our motherland with a sense of patriotism that compels us to sacrifice ourselves and our resources to its development.” she said

She explained that past and present governments have made it a matter of policy to reach out to members of the Diaspora and thus wants to use GUBA Careers to bridge the gap between the Diaspora and Ghana.

The GUBA Careers 2018 was sponsored by commodity training and processing company, ECOM Ghana and global law firm, Clyde and Co.

To get updates on job opportunities, go to: www.gubacareers.co.uk