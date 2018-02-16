ISL Unveils Products

Installation Specialists Ltd (ISL), which is based in Kokomlemle, Accra, has introduced its modern ceiling products onto the Ghanaian market.

This, according to the company, is to enhance office finishing, shopping malls, restaurants, hospitals, schools, among others, to make them very attractive and comfortable.

ISL launched the housing finishing products together with the foreign principals that they represent in the Ghanaian market (USG Boral and RFT)

The Managing Director of Installation Specialists Ltd, Mamdouh Hamoui, who also took guests round the exhibition stands, assured the guests that his company has the best housing finishing products at both the wholesale and retail level.

It introduced the Raised Flooring, Acoustic Tiles, Decorative POP Tiles and Vinyl Tiles.

Installation Specialists Ltd has been operating in Ghana since 2011 and offers employment to 60 Ghanaians plus three expatriates.

Wajdi Harb from USG Boral and Maalouf Nadim from RFT took turns to educate hundreds of guests on their range of products, adding that they provide the safest, healthiest, most comfortable and competitive products for clients across the globe.