Otiko Inaugurates Adoption Board To Prevent Abduction, Sale And Trafficking Of Children

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has inaugurated an Adoption Board which is aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of children.

The adoption board is therefore charged to provide policy direction and advise the minister on issues, measures, and interventions that would ensure the best interest of the child is upheld in the process of a child entering into care, adoption, and post-adoption.

It is also to ensure upholding the fundamental human rights of the child, cooperation among states to prevent abduction, sale, and trafficking in children.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba said a child has a right to live with his parents and family and grow up in a loving, caring and peaceful environment or but least could be said in terms of adoption.

According to her, the move is also designed to stop the abduction of children just like drug trafficking and human trafficking.

"People have taken advantage of weaknesses in the law and mode of operation in service delivery to abuse the system to their advantage and to the detriment of vulnerable children and their families," she lamented.

The minister revealed that her outfit had received complaints concerning stealing of children, unauthorized adoption among several others.

"Only competent and accredited entities participate in administration of alternative child care, ensuring legal custody of the child only after counseling and provision of relevant information have been provided to them, families are protected and improper financial gain through adoption is prevented and also the child is adorable before he or she can be adopted," she stated.

She further indicated that the associated regulations have been drafted and have been presented to parliament to pass the administration of all adoptions in the country modeled on the provisions of the Hague convention of 29th May 1993 which came into force 1st January 2017.

