Streamline Processes Of Establishing Basic Schools

The Deputy Education Minister has said the ministry will task the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately streamline the process of establishing basic schools in some deprived communities across the country.

Dr Yaw Adumtwum said this is to ensure equity in providing education as well as increase the standards of education for children in all communities across the country.

He lauded the chiefs and elders who take the initiative to build some structures to give children the opportunity to be educated before contacting the GES for help.

“That has been the routine for many years but we believe that the process is not sustainable as children do not have to pay a price for the inaction of community leaders,” he said.

His comments follow the latest JoyNews Hotline documentary titled “Let’s Be Fair” by Joojo Cobbinah who visited 26 communities in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region which have no schools.

The situation has reached crisis levels, requiring an urgent fix, the reporter found.

The consequence of the unfortunate situation is that many children do not attend school at all; that’s to say thousands of children in the district are being denied the right to education.

However, Dr Adutwum who until recently was the Deputy Minister in charge of Senior High School as well Technical and Vocational Institutions assured that something concrete will be done about the situation.

“I am coming up to speed with basic education issues and challenges...it does not serve any one of us well if for the lack of school buildings and staff, children from 26 communities are deprived.

“We need to ensure there is a level playing field for all children irrespective of where they are born,” he added.

Watch Joojo Cobbinah's documentary:

