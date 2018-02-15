Kumasi Mayor Claims Fixing Kumasi Roads Beyond Him

The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly [KMA], Osei Asibey Antwi, has told Citi News that the responsibility of fixing deplorable roads in the ‘garden city’, does not fall within the remit of the Assembly.

Residents have complained about the bad nature of roads particularly in the capital, which they say has worsened human and vehicular traffic.

In an interview with the Host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle on the sidelines of the Investors Forum in Accra, Asibey Antwi explained that the cost involved in fixing roads goes beyond the Assembly.

He was however quick to add that the Assembly had submitted requests to the Ministries of Roads and Highways, and Transport for the roads to be fixed.

“You will bear with me that when it comes to roads, it is beyond the capacity of the metro funds and therefore what we can do as city managers is to report to the authorities. Now we have been able to capture all our roads, and if you match our roads to all the cities within the country, Kumasi roads are the poorest.

“Now we have submitted all the detailed list to the Ministry for Roads, and Transport Ministry, and we are waiting for an action to be taken but now I can confidently say that the government is going to work on it.”

'Kejetia project on course'

On the Kejetia development project, Mr. Asibey Antwi explained that, the project was delayed due to some legal hurdles.

He was however quick to add, that these issues had been resolved.

“Kejetia project has gone far. It was unduly delayed because of the legal issue that affected the project, but now with the involvement of chiefs, we have been able to solve that issue; now that the legal issue has been solved the contractor has been given the green light to start working on those areas that were being contested.”

We deserve better projects

Just recently, Bantamahene, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI, also bemoaned the poor road infrastructure and its attendant problems on lawlessness in the area.

Bantamahene told journalists in Kumasi that, “they (chiefs) are appalled by poor road networks and general lawlessness in Kumasi.”