British Envoy Target Ghana’s Growth

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, has called for the strengthening of relations between the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana.

This, according to him, would help create wealth for the citizenry in both countries.

The British High Commissioner made the remarks during a mammoth durbar of chiefs and people held in his honour at Sokoban in Kumasi.

The chiefs and people of the Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Regional capital, organized the mammoth durbar on Friday afternoon.

Mr Walker recounted the rich cultural ties between the UK and Ghana, especially Asantes which dates back several decades.

He stressed the need for the people of the two countries to take advantage of their closeness to help improve the living conditions of their people.

Mr Walker expressed optimism that small and medium scale enterprises in the country would be given the needed financial support.

This, he said, would enable the small and medium scale enterprises to contribute their quota to the growth of Ghana's economy.

The High Commissioner gave assurance that he would do everything possible to contribute to Ghana's rapid and effective development.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi said people could invest in the construction of high-rise car parks, lorry terminals, hostels at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), among others.

The Kumasi Mayor also called on investors from the UK to invest in tourism in Kumasi to make huge profits.

The MP for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kankam said the constituency lacks clinic, senior high school and other key amenities such as roads.

He therefore appealed passionately to the British envoy to use his good office to support Nhyiaeso to secure the amenities.

The historic durbar, which was well patronized, was chaired by Nana Owusu Barimah III, the Atasemansohene.

Nana Kofi Brantuo II, Sokobanhene, Nana Osei Atta II. Otumfuo Sasaamoahene (Santasehene) and Nana Adu Ansere, Patasehene were also present.

