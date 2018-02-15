Police Deployed To Akropong Palace To Restore Peace

Over 30 heavily armed policemen were on Wednesday deployed to the Koforidua High Court during the hearing of the case related to the Akropong chieftaincy dispute.

The security agents maintained law and order, as the case as to who should succeed the late Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Addo Dankwah III – who ruled for 41 years – was heard.

Currently, some seven kingmakers are battling the Okuapemhemaa (queen mother) Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II and her team over the decision to nominate Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo, who is said to have completed almost all the processes to become the Okuapemhene.

The decision infuriated Abrewatia Lily Agyamang, one of the old ladies of the Akuapem Royal family.

The case was adjourned to March 12, 2018 yesterday.

Lawyer Amoako Adjei is representing the queen mother who was not in court because of miscommunication over the court date while the seven kingmakers are being represented by lawyer Kwame Akuffo.

The Okuapemhene Stool has been vacant for three years after the passing of Oseadeeyo Nana Addo Dankwah III because the members of Sakyibea Royal family are in disagreement.

National security operatives and some police officers last month stormed the Akropong chief's palace to pick up some prominent chiefs in a dawn swoop over the dispute.

Nana Kwasi Omenako II, head of the Asona family of Akuapem and Tufuhene of Akropong, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, known in private life as George Darko, the popular highlife musician, who composed the hit song 'Ako Te Brofo,' were arrested in the process.

They were transported to the regional police headquarters in Koforidua where they spent over three hours before being asked to go home without any charge.

The security apparatus ransacked the palace before whisking the two sub-chiefs away under heavy security.

According to sources, the security agents failed to locate a single weapon at the palace.

Before the Christmas festivities last year, there was uneasy calm at Akropong following the installation and counter installation of a paramount chief for the traditional area.

Two factions from the Sakyebea royal family claim to have the right to select the next Okuapemhene.

Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo, a 63-year-old retired journalist and businessman and Nana Kese – both from the Sakyebea family – were reportedly processed simultaneously for installation as paramount chiefs.

Odehyie Akuffo was presented by Okuapemhemaa (queen mother) Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, while the Baamuhene, Nana Afari Bampoe, with support from Nana Osim Kwatia – chief of Amonokrom – is backing Nana Kesse, believed to be in his mid 30s and once domiciled in the United States.

