Theodore Viwotor
Super OD Paid His Dues To The Nation - Hon Queenstar                              

Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, MP for Agona East, has expressed her condolences to the family of the late Asonaba Kweku Darko, popularly known as Super OD on his demise.

In a statement, Hon Pokuah Sawyerr, expressed sadness at the loss, saying 'Ghanaians have lost a gem and a rare talent who kept the nation laughing in his acting days'.

The MP, who supported the late actor and comedian before and during his sick days, said she was consoled in the fact that, "Super OD paid his dues to the nation as a whole and lived a fulfilled life that would keep his cherished memory forever with us".

She called on all Ghanaians to pay their last respects to 'a hero and a friend of all" as we all prepare to give him a befitting burial.

Super OD died at an advanced age of 82 after battling with sickness for some time. He was the key actor in the then Osofo Dadzie Drama Group that held the entire nation spellbound on Sundays in the 70's and 80's on Ghana Television.

He was a father to Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr and a close friend of former President John Dramani Mahama and a backbone of the NDC in Agona.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace", Hon Sawyerr said.

