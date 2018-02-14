Liberian Illegal Miner Fined GHC18,000

A Tarkwa circuit court has fined a Liberian GH¢ 18,000 for mining illegally and causing harm.

The convict, Paul Nakaah, unemployed, who pleaded guilty to the crime, in default would serve 48 months in prison.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court that the complainant in the case is a resident of Kaniakor Top site and the convict resides at Nsueam.

She said on January 11 this year, at about 1600 hrs, the complainant saw the convict prospecting for gold in front of his shop.

The complainant then got closer to Nakaah and asked why he was searching for gold nuggets in front from his shop.

The prosecution said a quarrel ensued between them and the convict, who took offense, stabbed the complainant with a chisel on the left cheek whilst he was explaining the issue to a witness in this case.

She said the complainant sustained a deep cut and bled profusely.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said the complainant reported the case to the police and was issued with a medical report form to attend hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said on February 2 the convict was arrested by the community police personnel at Nsueam and was later handed over to the Nsueam police to help them in their investigation.