Children Worst Affected By Floods In Glefe

The lives of children at Glefe, a community in the Ablekuma West District of the Greater Accra Region were put at risk after Tuesday's early downpour.

They were captured walking aimlessly by award-winning Photo Journalist, David Andoh, without protection from neither their parents nor guardians who were also busily scooping water from their flooded homes.

Several homes were filled with a large amount of water to the surprise of residents after a drainage system was recently constructed to curtail such situation.

The residents are calling for the head of the contractor for a poorly work done while appealing to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to take another look at the layout of the area.

See more pictures below:

