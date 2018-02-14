The lives of children at Glefe, a community in the Ablekuma West District of the Greater Accra Region were put at risk after Tuesday's early downpour.
They were captured walking aimlessly by award-winning Photo Journalist, David Andoh, without protection from neither their parents nor guardians who were also busily scooping water from their flooded homes.
Several homes were filled with a large amount of water to the surprise of residents after a drainage system was recently constructed to curtail such situation.
The residents are calling for the head of the contractor for a poorly work done while appealing to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to take another look at the layout of the area.
Children Worst Affected By Floods In Glefe
See more pictures below: