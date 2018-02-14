modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Disaster

Children Worst Affected By Floods In Glefe

MyJoyOnline
Children Worst Affected By Floods In Glefe

The lives of children at Glefe, a community in the Ablekuma West District of the Greater Accra Region were put at risk after Tuesday's early downpour.

They were captured walking aimlessly by award-winning Photo Journalist, David Andoh, without protection from neither their parents nor guardians who were also busily scooping water from their flooded homes.

Several homes were filled with a large amount of water to the surprise of residents after a drainage system was recently constructed to curtail such situation.

The residents are calling for the head of the contractor for a poorly work done while appealing to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to take another look at the layout of the area.

See more pictures below:

213201870612 2612632660350 1909135763481

213201870613 9093425613983 897520196623

213201870613 4506385396338 4478459463402

213201870613 9073959044077 683172649859

213201870613 5371353136323 2774246558443

213201870614 6915555315816 821091047125

213201870614 2141567658529 3665429272481

213201870614 4207474537762 5493864614878

213201870614 2036271726919 426487525614

213201870614 366027766217 2866710137265

213201870614 2372769601280 372672952142

213201870615 1928161209604 1430094026132

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line