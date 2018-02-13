Where Do You Belong On Earth? Women Of Value Takes A Trip To Ghana To Help You Find Out

Dover, DE. – Feb. 1, 2018 – The Women of Value Mentorship Program in conjunction with Krystal Solutions Foundation will be hosting a self-identity workshop on Saturday, 10th of March, 2018, 9:30AM at Ga Presby Church, Kuku Hill; opposite Osu Papaye restaurant.

For those wrestling to find their purpose in life, the Women of Value organization is traveling the world to assist Women in finding that purpose and their first stop is Ghana, West Africa.

The program will feature notable women; Oheneyere Gifty Anti as Keynote Speaker along with panelists Sandra Appiah and Ruth Yeboah, moderated by Jackie Ankrah.

The “I AM” TOUR 2018 is a wonderful opportunity to meet remarkable women who strive for what they want despite adversities. As proven experts in their fields, they will provide useful tools that will assist Women on their journey to becoming their ultimate self.

Gate fee for the program is GH₵20 and sponsors include: Le Regard Apparel, Face2Face Africa, PeQliar Marketing LLC., and Krystal Solutions Foundation.

About Women of Value:

The Women of Value Mentorship Program believes that identifying self-worth is the blueprint to success. With this belief, the organization seeks to empower women in discovering their very essence while providing them with assistance to develop a fulfilling lifestyle by living in their truth.

About Krystal Solutions Foundation:

Krystal Solutions Foundation is an umbrella organization to Alfa Keys Consult, Alfa Media School, Alfa Counseling Unit with an overall goal of “Empowering Souls at all costs”. Founder Joojo Bediako’s profound experience locally & internationally has led a competent team in training, grooming, coaching, and mentoring individuals, groups and organizations in delivering world class customer service, public speaking, event organization, along with interview preparation.