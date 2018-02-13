A Val’s Day Fantasy: Soliloquies Of A Forlorn Lover

My love, do you know I miss you so much? I wish you were here with me. I was right there, in the mood, today too. You know what I mean, don’t you! I really longed to be in your gentle arms. If only you were here, we could have done it in the bedroom, the sofa, kitchen even the bathroom—as we take a cosy shower together.

Baby, my day was stressful, and I know if you were here, you would give me a kiss immediately I arrived home, take my handbag and give me a soothing massage. You definitely would have touched me—you know the way you do it— until I finally felt relaxed. You would have served me supper and asked about my day.

Oh, I nearly forgot, honey! I’m supposed to choose a facility for my internship, but I’m so confused. If you were here with me, I know you would help me choose the best. If only you were here, honey, I wouldn’t need to think much about anything.

February 14 is here again, my love. Sadly, I have no plans for the day. And the memories from last year, they keep pouring in. We could have celebrated it in a special way—our way. I would have prepared a table with an array of candles lit on it. I would have worn that red dress—the one that makes you want to rip me apart and have me all night. We would have had cake and champagne; just the two of us. And the night would have been endless.

But unfortunately, you got me thinking, where are you? My nights these days are becoming boring—no one to talk to. Perhaps if you were around, we could stay awake all night, watch some movies together as we cuddle each other. There is this movie I really want to watch with you—‘Perfect Couples.’ I hear it’s a great movie, and I can’t think of anyone else to watch it with.

Yes, honey, I know we will not always be perfect together. Sometimes, we will fight, argue or throw tantrums. But I promise, I’ll learn to say sorry even if I feel I’m not at fault. And please, do not be mad at me for too long when I’m at fault. My love, do not punish me too much when I wrong you. You know I can’t survive the silence. Please, I hope you understand me.

Baby, you know I like playing games—the hide-and-seek type—where you hide somewhere in the house and I search for you. And when I do find you, I kiss you and I also go hiding! Oh baby, guess what; today, I saw my dream car. The blue Corolla I always talk about. You know I want to have two cars, one blue and the other ash coloured. I would want to drive one, while you drive the other for a week, then we swap them the following week.

Baby, when are we getting our own car? I know you love big cars, but I hope you understand my choice of cars too. My love, I’m still waiting for you.