Broad Consultation Needed To Make FREE SHS Successful--CJ

The chief justice Sophia Akuffo has expressed the need for broader consultation between government, parents and education experts on the Free Senior High School Education policy to ensure its success.

According to her, it will require not only dialogue but sacrifices and commitment on the part of parents and guardians.

She indicated that it is important to make available facilities, programmes and projects that are beyond the standard curriculum of the government and education service if the policy is to meet its set objectives.

The chief justice who was speaking at the 108th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast, noted that just as parents have their roles in ensuring the sustenance of the Free SHS programme, the state also has its duty to play.

“It's imperative to engage with school managers in frank and open dialogue with a view to ensuring the overall success of the policy,” she said.

She added: “The challenge of increasing access to SHS education while maintaining and even improving standards requires very nimble thinking and constant innovations. Sacrifices are being made to make this quality education free.”

Mrs Akuffo urged the students to give off their best in the teaching and learning process so as to make up for the huge resources being spent on their education.

The Free SHS programme was launched last year to absorb tuition and other related fees at the Second Cycle level of education. Over 90,000 students who would have been left out of school are currently benefiting from the programme.