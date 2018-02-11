In The Midst Of Loud Criticisms In The Absence Of The Soul Is A Loud Manifestation Of Hatred And Hypocrisy

In our part of the world, it is our norm to say so many good things about departed souls. People who never at the time of your life recognized and appreciated anything good of you would eulogize you by pouring out all sorts of dirges to anchor your good deeds. That had been with us for quite a long time. A situation I do not personally like. We must learn to talk about the good deeds of people while they are alive and offer critique when the need be.

In the case of Ebony, my love, though many are those who are startled and devastated about HER sudden demise with some other two friends, some individuals who in my words seem to have what I called "the lion heart" are using this death as an opportunity to amplify their long standing hatred and covetousness towards the dancehall artist.

Ebony was not an angel, she was a human being like you and I who through hard work, creativity and innovation stormed the entertainment industry with fame. As young as she was, she made her name and did all she could to make a living. This she did perfectly by branding herself in a more professional way. People described her brand with vulgar and abusive words I cannot quote here.

The insults and negative comments never discouraged her, she did what she loved and make of us love her work too. Now, she is gone through that fatal accident making some of us who were following her work with alacrity, amazingly downtrodden.

At the time that her soul is gone to our maker, we need to be praying for her soul to be accepted in the right hands of our maker. This is not the case as some people with some "holier than thou attitude" continue to make some distasteful statements against a lifeless body. How wicked we are!! Her soul is gone, and people begin to insult and in some cases make judgement on her. It is crystal clear that when such comments are made against a departed soul, it is only a manifestation of an extreme case of hatred and covetousness. Nobody is a stone. We shall all die one day and by what means we cannot even tell.

May the soul of Ebony and her two friends rest in perfect peace.

Amen....

Denis Andaban