For The Attention Of The Ghanaians Commenting On Online Published Feature Articles

It may not worth spending my precious time writing this article but for the sake of liberating some Ghanaian commentators from their deeply embedded ignorance, hollow-mindedness and vainglory, I am obliged to.

I had an article published on both Ghanaweb and Modernghana internet news portals on Saturday, 10 February 2018, headlined, “Could the prophetic revelation of Ebony's death strengthen the 6th March prophetic warning to His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo?” It was not for any malice or act of ignorance or undue promotion of the perceived attention-seeking prophets in Ghana most of whom are truly fake that I wrote the said article. It was to carry a message across to people, especially the sitting President, to take prophesies from those prophets whose prophetic predictions normally come to pass.

What had I done wrong? I was descended upon by some Ghanaian commentators in a manner similar to famished vultures coming across a carcass. You can just imagine how they will be ripping it apart, gorging it in their quest to quench their anger instantly.

I am picking on about three or four of the commentators to home in an educative message to them. One of them is going by the moniker Dr SAS, Attorney at Law in the US. He said, my article was a little-mind’s rant and that no matter how long you take a goat abroad, it will still be bleating. He went further to say that ever since my relative lost the Kumawu stool, I have not been making any more sense but just keep on ranting.

What was the correlation between my relative losing the Kumawu stool and the advisory content of the article as could be read by discerning public readers worldwide? For his attention, record and future reference, he should note the following.

1. I am not a Kumawu royal and that none of my relatives had ever contested and lost the Kumawu stool.

2. I am from Kumawu. I know the history of Kumawu. I am not ready to keep mute when some crooks are twisting the history to suit their selfish ends.

3. Asantehene is not the Overlord of Asanteman in the sense it is outwardly understood by educated-illiterates of whom probably Dr SAS belongs. He is a Ceremonial Head since the restoration of the Asante Confederacy in 1935.

4. No Asantehene has any conventional right to meddle in Kumawu chieftaincy affairs let alone, impose a person of their choice on Kumawuman as their paramount chief for all dubious reasons.

5. If the said Dr SAS is indeed an Attorney at Law, how does he see the unfolded events at the Kumasi Manhyia palace on 24 February 2014 as posted on YouTube under the heading, “Asantehene involved in corruption” and under the YouTube link underneath

6.

The elders of Kumawu had gone to the Manhyia palace for the settlement of the invocation of the Great Oath of Asantehene (Asantehene Ntamkese) but not for him and the collusive Asanteman Council to impose Dr Yaw Sarfo on them as Kumawuhene.

7. I am fighting for the truth to be established. I am fighting for justice for Kumawuman subjects. Therefore, if an Attorney at Law cannot appreciate my efforts but to mock at me, then it tells what type of a lawyer he is. His doctoral degree cannot frighten me off. There is no wonder that Ghana is not moving forward as it should but stagnating as a shithole, poor country or banana republic as it is should a PhD holder in law reason as depicted by Dr SAS.

8. Does Dr SAS know that his native country Ghana abounds in judicial corruption and perpetration of injustices by our political and traditional leaders? If yes, what has he done, or is doing, to redress the problem? Does he also know that no one is above the law and that corruption is the bane of the socio-economic development of Africa and especially, Ghana?

9. Does he know that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II claims to be more powerful than any court in Ghana? Watch this YouTube video

The next one is a person who dwelled on a lengthy paragraph just to inform the reading public that I had made an unprecedented grammatical error. He was emphasising on how I had used HIS instead of HER for the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Who does not know that the possessive case of she used as an attributive adjective is her? I know very well that her is used for a female (woman or girl) while his is for a male (man or boy). Again, I mistakenly used it once in the whole lengthy article. This should have made the commentator understand that it was a mistake not worthy of his bother but as ignorant as he is, he gleefully spent much of his time and energy pointing it out.

If I were him, I would concentrate on grasping the gist of the message rather than being that nonsensically petty. At worst, he could have advised me to read-proof my articles to avoid possible grammatical errors in future as he had detected one. By the way, has he ever travelled to any of the English-speaking countries like the United Kingdom or America? If he had, did he ever interact with the natives? Does he know how they speak and write with the many errors they make without anyone making hoo-ha about them?

Yes, in Ghana, the knowledge of English is the criterion of a man’s great learning. What a warped mentality! When one is speaking or giving a talk in English, the audience listens attentively only to note down the number of mistakes the person will make to make a laugh at him/her. They don’t listen to the gist of the speech. This is exactly how this person in question has behaved. For his final attention, he has to bear in mind that no matter how brilliant any Ghanaian who has been publishing articles on the online news portals is, they have once made an oversight grammatical or spelling mistake.

If Ghanaians were not that funnily infatuated with English at the expense of their own dialects, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr would not congratulate and kowtow to Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu when she was accused of corruption and called before a committee to answer some questions, I should think. Kwesi Pratt was full of praise for her saying, she speaks the Queen’s language with perfect English accent. How stupid could he be! For the fact of she speaking perfect English, should she be allowed to involve herself in corrupt practices without anyone condemning her?

Another commentator said, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seventy-three years old. He has lived his life to the fullest so if he died, we should not mourn but rather celebrate him. He meant to say, why I should bother about any prediction about him by the probably false prophets. He thinks, if he dies, it is his time as destined by God. To this person, may I politely ask him if he has ever heard of people say, this or that person’s demise is untimely, premature or accidental? Has he also ever heard of people talk about preventable diseases and deaths? Why do people say all these if every death no matter how it occurs comes from God and the victim is destined to die that way and at that time?

Has the same commentator ever travelled to the hospitals to see how many people older than seventy three years and above are seeking treatment? Why should they not be left to die because they have lived their life to the full at their age?

Yes, the rate at which Ghanaian and African prophets or pastors do seek publicity is making the few genuine prophesies be disbelieved. We can condemn that. I am not supportive of their action; however, those whose prophesies do come to pass with precision, must be taken seriously.

Where did I go wrong when I admonished the wife of the President to be cautious about what her husband eats or drinks so that he doesn’t fall victim to the ploys of the enemies? Prophesies date from the foundations of the earth but it is just that many of the Ghanaian so-called prophets and pastors are charlatans seeking fame and looking to exploit people.

Someone also said, I should concentrate on Kumawu affairs and stop meddling in other issues. What a stupid suggestion to be made by a Ghanaian, regardless of which corner in the world he/she lives. Am I not a Ghanaian? Whatever goes on in any part of Ghana does affect me by its capable ripple effects. If it were not so, I would not spend my money, campaign and go to Ghana to vote at general elections.

A commentator accused me of suffering from senile dementia and/or lost my marbles. Simply put, I am suffering from the deterioration of my intellectual and physical capabilities or have lost my mind. As stupid as he is, he alleges these problems have happened to me following the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

I wonder how some people can come to such silly conclusions about a dedicated person fighting the ruinous corruption as being masterminded and orchestrated by the supposedly Asante Overlord and his accomplices.

Finally, let me acknowledge those who saw reason in the article. One of them advised that the prophets had better approach the people concerned in private to communicate revealed prophesies to them rather than publicising them for their probably parochial interests. Yes, such commentators are intelligent.

To conclude, please commentators, always do comment on/about the subject matter rather than attacking the personality of the author or picking on some inadvertent grammatical or spelling errors which will neither put food on the table nor advance the socio-economic emancipation of Ghana.

I am keeping up the good fight, same believing in what Emperor Haile Selassie once said, “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph”

Rockson Adofo