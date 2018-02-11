GIPC Boss Woos Investors In Hong Kong, Singapore

In his quest to project Ghana as the best investment destination in Africa and one of the best in the world, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Yoofi Grant, is in HongKong and Singapore to deliver this service with Asianinvestors.

As part of a high level delegation from Ghana, Led by Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, the visit to Hong Kong and Singapore is to exhibit investment potentials in Ghana to investors in those highly industrialized countries in a bid to attract huge investments to Ghana.

The trip is regarded as a non-deal road show which aims at meeting and interacting with investors in the Asia region who have not traditionally participated in Ghana’s bond issues.

Mr Grant in an interview said “it is strategic to diversify the investor pool for our yet to be issued bond. The road show will also expose Asian investors to the Ghana market and investment opportunities. Hong Kong and Singapore are very significant for the Asian capital markets and getting there is a good omen for Ghana.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is a Government agency, responsible under the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865): to encourage and promote investments in Ghana, to provide for the creation of an attractive incentive framework and a transparent, predictable and facilitating environment for investments in Ghana.

It aims at creating an enhanced, transparent and responsive environment for investment and the development of the Ghanaian economy through investment; and Encourage, promote and facilitate investment in the country.

It also aims at formulating investment promotion policies and plans, promotional incentives and marketing strategies to attract foreign and local investments in advanced technology industries and skill-intensive services which enjoy good export market prospects;

To initiate and support measures that will enhance the investment climate in Ghana for both Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian enterprises; initiate, organize and participate in promotional activities such as exhibitions, conferences and seminars for the stimulation of investments, to present Ghana as an ideal investment destination;