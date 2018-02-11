NPP-USA Officially Announces 2018 Congress And Elections

NPP-USA wishes to announce to its ardent members and sympathizers details of its upcoming 2018 Branch Congress and Elections.

This year’s Congress is in line with the party’s tradition to bring together members from its 20 chapters(States) every four years to elect new branch leaders, amend by-laws of the branch, deliberate on successes and challenges and formulate its strategic plan for the next four years. Please see below for details of the 2018 Branch Congress and Elections:

Congress Dates: Friday, March 16, 2018 to Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Hosting City: Atlanta, Georgia | Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Congress Venue: Embassy Suites by Hilton, Atlanta Buckhead | 3285 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305

Congress Theme: Delivering on Our Promises: Mobilizing the Diaspora for Sustained Victories

Registration: Congress Registration and Hotel Bookings can be completed on our website. Please be informed that Congress fees and hotel rates are separate. All attendees are required to pay for their Congress fees by registering online and to book their own hotels either online or at a different location of their choice. Discounted Hotel Rates at the event venue will be available until Friday, February 23, 2018.

Congress Fee: $120 Full Congress | $75 Dinner Only

Hotel Rates: $139 per night for king size bed |$149 per night for double beds. We encourage all attendees to pair up and book double beds to reduce cost.

Media Accreditation: Members of the media who are interested in covering the Congress are encouraged to apply for media accreditation on our website. You may access the application directly by visiting www.npp-usa.org/congress-accreditation .

Sponsorship: Sponsorship packages are available for all persons and companies that are interested in sponsoring the Congress. Congress sponsorship provides organizations the ability to increase exposure, build relationships and enhance their image with the most senior members of NPP-USA and NPP-Ghana. For more information on the various sponsorship packages, please visit our website. All potential sponsors must indicate their interest before Friday, February 16, 2018.

Local Organizers: For more information regarding the Congress, particularly, on issues relating to logistics and sponsorship, please contact the following planning committee leaders:

Dr. Kwasi Gyan Ayim-Darko | Planning Committee Chair | 404-988-1322

Dr. Richard Druyer | Planning Committee Co-Chair |770-330-0997

Yvonne McCowin | Planning Committee Secretary |540-841-0214

Elections: As part of the Congress, NPP-USA will elect new leaders to lead the branch for the next four years. Please find key information about the elections below:

Requirements for a Qualified Voter

Must be an active and dues paying member of a State chapter for at least one year (2016-2017)

Have registered with NPP-USA, obtained member ID card and or have an assigned ID number and have paid National dues for the year 2017.

Must be up to date in the payment of his/her local and national dues arrears for 2017 on or before Monday, January 29, 2018

Member in Good Standing” means that, the said member has honored all financial obligations to both the local Chapter and NPP-USA National to be deemed to be in good standing.

Exception: Known and active members of NPP-USA in States with no Chapters are exempted from the local Chapter Requirements

Requirements for a Qualified Candidate

Must be an active member of a local chapter for at least two years and in good standing.

Have registered with NPP-USA, obtained member ID card and or have an assigned ID number and is up to date on his/her yearly National dues of $100 for the two most recent years; 2016 & 2017

Shall pay a non-refundable Filing Fee of $300.00 with his/her application

Have paid up all local and national dues arrears for 2016 & 2017 on or before Thursday, January 25, 2018

Must meet the cutoff date requirement for filing of candidature

Member in Good Standing” means that, the said member has honored all financial obligations to both the Local Chapter and NPP-USA National to be deemed to be in good standing.

Exception: Known and active members of NPP-USA in States with no Chapters are exempted from the local Chapter Requirements

Website: For more information on the upcoming Congress and election guidelines, please visit our website www.npp-usa.org .

Thank you!

---Signed---

Kofi Tonto

Director of Communications (Ag)