West Africans Built The United States, Mr. Museveni

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni may very well be suffering from an acute and incurable strain of the deadly virus of Racial Inferiority. The longtime dictator and former anti-Amin guerilla-war leader is reported by BBC.com to have told a gathering of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, that he is madly “in love” with US President Donald John Trump for calling African nations “Shithole Countries” (See “I Love Trump for Being Frank with Africans – Museveni” BBC.com / Ghanaweb.com 1/24/18).

I suppose the East African Legislative Assembly is that region’s equivalent of the Bamako-headquartered West African/ECOWAS Parliament. If so, then the EALA must be immediately relocated, for Mr. Museveni is a very poor model of the caliber of East African leadership. Not that he would have been deemed a better dictator even if he had not endorsed the patently criminal proscription of African humanity by America’s Neo-Nazi leader.

As a long-ruling dictator – in fact, one of the longest-ruling dictators on the African continent – Mr. Museveni is far worse morally and psychologically than President Idi Amin. At least, his much-remarked atrocities and all, President Amin had enviable pride in his African identity, humanity and his Ugandan nationality. As a college-educated former guerilla-war leader who fiercely fought against the Amin dictatorship, with significant military support from Tanzania, of course, it is quite certain that were he alive, President Julius K. Nyerere would have regretted helping to replace one megalomaniacal dictator with another who clearly has absolutely no sense of racial and national self-worth.

The leaders of the African Union (AU) could do the rest of the citizens of the African continent and, indeed, global Africans proud to promptly suspend Mr. Museveni from their summit meetings until the shameless Ugandan dictator retracts his fatheaded “romantic” endorsement of the Alt-Right-sponsored President Trump. Needless to say, not only have the leaders of the African Union roundly and unreservedly condemned the “clearly racist” remarks of the domestically embattled Mr. Trump, even Mr. Trump’s own Chief Diplomatic Representative in Uganda, Ms. Deborah Malac, has described the scurrilous remarks of her boss as being “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.”

The AU leaders have, of course, ineffectually demanded an apology from the second-generation half-German and half-Scottish Mr. Trump. Indeed, if he knew anything epistemically passable about the history of the construction and/or invention of American Civilization, both Messrs. Trump and Museveni, in particular, would have realized that it was West Africans who almost single-handedly developed American industry and also significantly contributed to the development of science and technology in the United States.

At any rate, has Mr. Museveni bothered to find out why Mr. Trump’s parents migrated, respectively, from Germany and Scotland, to the United States, and also what makes them more acceptable and welcome here than the West Africans who literally invented the United States to be admitted to American citizenship? As a college-educated intellectual with an undergraduate degree in history, I suppose, Mr. Museveni would have honored his University of Nairobi professors, if he had first established the context in which President Trump made his anti-Africa remarks before issuing his rather grossly misguided response.

But, of course, we all know that his inglorious and protracted entrenchment in power has been only possible with the generous military and economic support of the United States. Africa and Africans are largely the “Shithole” dwellers that we are today because of veritable agents of Western imperialism like President Museveni. We will be able to healthily develop as a continent and a people, once imperialist stooges like Mr. Museveni have been auspiciously removed from power.

