And Help us to Resist Oppressors’ Rule……

Alhamdullah, the rule of oppression, suppression, and transgression was, finally, given a lethal shot on December 7, 2016, when the fatigued masses, disenfranchised by a thieving government of the NDC, led by a heartless president, John Dramani Mahama, was shamefully thrown out of the window. After a long year of adjusting to their new role as the most incompetent opposition to ever occupy worthy space in the august house of Parliament, the NDC members finally exhibited total disorientation, disgraceful lack of decorum, and a shambolic leadership, shrieking nosily like pigs that have lost their right to savour their own faeces.

Verily, we pray that the most-high ALLAH will never bring upon Ghanaians such disenchanted junkies, and conceitedness self-centered thieves with overbloated egos to fester lies, chicanery, and indecency, in every aspect of the word, amongst the people. In 2016, the NDC green book of lies mentioned the completion of both Eastern and Western Corridors. John Mahama’s paid liars and propagandists like Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Fiifi Kwertey, Omane Boamah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Kojo Twum Boafo, and many more ignorant pumpkins, hyped this outrageous lie in the media when they knew very well that the said corridors were not tackled at all. And to add insult to injury, John Mahama hopped about in a helicopter, telling Ghanaians that Nana Addo was sleeping in his car, reason why he was unable to see the first class high tech roads of the western corridor. What brevity of memory! The burden of executing the projects is now harnessed around the neck of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It is my belief that those braggarts caused financial losses to the State in many more ways that can be countenanced, especially that they were getting paid as officers of the government while they lied to cover up their incompetence, and massive drain of the coffers into their private pockets, allegedly.

And there were idiots in the house who had gagged themselves with plaster. That was good for the sanity of the proceedings that were disrupted with the semblance of voodoo chanting and jumble mumble gibberish; an uncontrolled urgency to defile the purity of the environment with their loose bowels, that toxic stuff, which emanates from their mouths. I am not happy that they have not been arrested and thrown into jail yet, especially those forgers of documents which were presented to Parliament against hardworking government appointees for consideration.

They were told in the face that the founder of the NDC, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, did not even recognise them as honourable one bit. At least this man has good enough economic and social sense to understand that his party was hijacked by infidels of the worst kind. Jerry John Rawlings had better get back his NDC otherwise it would remain permanently relegated to the dumpster of current events and history.

It is often said that the disoriented ignorant will never listen, read, or even so much as make an effort to understand what is being spoken. The NDC MPs were just the perfect example. When His Excellency the President submitted in his State of the Nation Address, recently, that Bloomberg had declared that Ghana was on track to being the best performing economy in the world for 2018, they all shouted in unison, “What is your source?” Well, his Source was “Bloomberg”, you morons!

At least you can give the NDC MPs credit for being united in humdrum foolishness! I have come across clowns whose foolishness was quite exciting and merry, but the NDC MPs’ was bogus. They continually repeated the statement in our national anthem, “And help us to resist oppressors rule!” I believe it was a subconscious acceptance that their lot, including John Mahama, his wife, Lordina, his brother, Ibrahim, siblings, his darling financier Jospong, et al, ripped the nation off billions of US Dollars. That being especially in the energy sector, which saw the worst plundering ever in the world, having spent billions of US Dollars to solve dumsor, but only served to worsen it. Now that this phenomenon has been solved by the NPP government, they want to take credit for it, knowing perfectly well that their enlarged bottoms and egos were from the hundreds of millions of USD they stole from the Ameri deal, the Circle/Dubai interchange, the Ridge hospital and many more projects of vandalism.

It was said that John Mahama planned and paid the NDC MPs to attempt the shameful heckling of the President at SONA2018. In their failure, they made merry as they feasted on rice, stew gravy, and lots of meat, starring John Mahama and the idiots! They should be arrested for eating that too because it was prepared with moneys stolen from the Ghanaian coffers. There is even a scandal brewing against one of their high profile ambassadors and powerful NDC personality. I have vowed to break the news even though the man is somebody I have known for years. This is because I, just like His Excellency the President, will not countenance losses to the State when they are exposed with adduced evidence of great potency.

Let the pigs continue to shriek, and let the haters continue to hurl their evil at us, for they shall realise naught but shame, calamity, and further disgrace.

#IndeedAndHelpUsToResistOppressorsRuleOfTheNDCForever

By Fadi Dabbousi