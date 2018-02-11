Former NDC MP Samuel Sellas-Mensah Launches Endowment Fund And A Book

Former NDC MP for Upper West Akim, Samuel Sallas-Mensah, last week launched his much-awaited biography “Destiny and Politics” in Accra. The occasion was also used to launch an endowment fund with a seed capital of GHC100,000 cedis.

The endowment fund is aimed at supporting public university students who experience financial difficulties in two districts, namely Upper West Akim District and West Akim Municipal Assembly.

The comprehensive book was written by CNN award-winning journalist, Kofi Akpabli.

The book presents the humble childhood of Mr. Sallas Mensah through to his incredible contributions to the Republic of Ghana as a former parliamentarian who served selflessly for 16 years and on a parliamentary committee before he retired.

Mr. Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament who gave the keynote address ahead of the book launch commended Mr. Sallas-Mensah for his immense contribution towards nation’s building and enjoined the youth to take a cue from him and start compiling life experience to share with posterity in the future.

The book “Destiny and Politics – A biography of Samuel Sallas-Mensah” gives a rare peep into the life of one of Ghana’s longest-serving public officials who was a technocrat, assembly man, member of the consultative assembly which drew the 1992 Constitution, MP, and CEO of Public Procurement Authority.

The event brought together the country’s crème de crème, including former ministers of state, politicians, businessmen and women, foreign missions, corporate Ghana, academia and many others.

The former MP, who benefited from Scholarship at the secondary level of his education acknowledged the importance of Education in human life and the society and vowed to do his best to support the needy and called for guidance and support.

Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III, who chaired the colourful ceremony and doubles as Asakrakahene, Apagyahene of Kwahu Traditional Area and Eastern Regional Representative of the Council Of State lauded the former MP’s initiative and called on others to duplicate.

He cautioned managers of the fund to be accountable and avoid favouritism and misappropriation and charged beneficiaries to take advantage of the effort and study hard to become future philanthropists and public servants.

Present at the ceremony were Current MP for Upper West Akyem, Derek Ohene Asifoe, former and current MP’s, Former Ministers and friends of Sallas-Mensah.