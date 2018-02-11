Western Regional Police visit scene where body of beheaded 12 year old boy was found

Ebeneezer Tetteh(middle) is the beheaded boy

Personnel from the Western Regional Police Command on Saturday 10th February 2018 visited the scene where the body of beheaded 12-year-old class six pupil of Grace International School in Bogoso was found on Thursday 8th February 2018 at about 4 pm.

After a meeting with the bereaved family, police personnel from the Regional Command together with the Family went to the scene where the body of the beheaded boy was found after which they proceeded to the El Shiva Morgue at Bawdie where the body of Ebenezer Tetteh was deposited pending an autopsy.

The family has been asked to come to the Regional Police Command for the other processes to be followed.

One Alex Tetteh was arrested on Tuesday 6th February at about 5:15 pm with a human head and was arrested and handed over to the police at Dixcove, a coastal town in the Western Region.

Upon interrogation, he admitted committing the crime with two other accomplices at Bogoso.

No arrest has been made since Alex Tetteh was arrested with the head of the innocent boy as the suspect has refused to name the other accomplices.

Meanwhile a Bogoso based Radio Station Best FM has opened a book of condolence at their front desk for the boy which has seen lots of people signing with some donating cash to support the family in this difficult time.

On friday, the accused Alex Tetteh was arraigned before a Sekondi District Magistrate court B. presided over by H/H Mrs Susana Aduful.

Accused has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on 27/2/18.

