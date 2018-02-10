Vote Massively For Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong To Be Come The Chair Person Of Npp Usa Inc

Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong

WHO IS SHE?

Yaa Amponsah Gyamerah (Frimpong) was born at Obuasi, attended University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Kumasi, University of Denver and Regis University both in Denver Colorado. Obaa Yaa as we all call her is known to Vice President Dr Bawumia as the "lron Lady".

She has been married for 19 years to Mr Anthony Frimpong and they are blessed with three teen adorable boys; Jerome, Simon-Peter and Aaron.

Currently an astute entrepreneur and co-owner of JEROYAF Services, 14 years experience in the United States as a Social Worker and taught Obuasi Sec. Tech premigration.

Her community service and advocacy are unmatched. She served as the Public Relations Officer for Asanteman Association of Denver with Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital being a beneficial of what Obaa Yaa helped championed. She served in different leadership roles with Rocky Mountain Ghana Council, an umbrella organization for Ghanaian Associations and churches. She volunteered for a USCIS sponsored program with Colorado Africa Organization teaching English as a second language and life skills to many African Refugees.

Obaa Yaa is a strong advocate for social justice and equal opportunity. Her convictions placed her squarely at the forefront of our 2008, 2012 and 2016 campaigns and fundraising and currently the Acting Chairperson of the Branch.

Obaa Yaa has been tried, tested and trusted and has not disappoint anytime she has been called to serve our Branch and our Elephant family. Obaa Yaa is firm, fair and consistent in her dealings with all.

Her effective leadership role in our Branch is indisputable and her convincing deliverable during our 2017 NPP Conference in Ghana establishes her as a seasoned leader of the great NPP-USA branch. Her vision of expanding our collective potential through inclusiveness, transparency, result driven with hard work while employing people centered approach to leadership is a means to sustaining our hard-won victory moving forward. NPP-USA needs a sturdy hand and a consistent figure as Obaa Yaa.

ACADEMIC

B.A (HONS) SOCIAL SCIENCES (University of Science and Technology, Kumasi)

MSW (University of Denver, Denver, Colorado)

M.S ORGANIZATIONAL LEADERSHIP IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT (Regis University, Denver, Colorado)

MY ACTIVITIES AND LEADERSHIP IN THE PARTY

NPP-USA Chairperson (Ag.) (2017 - Present)

NPP-USA Two term 2ND Vice Chairperson (2009 - 2017)

Secretary of NPP-USA Colorado Chapter (2007 - Present)

Two-time Secretary to the NPP-USA Elections Committee (2009 & 2012)

Secretary to NPP-USA Planning Committee to host Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)

Participant at the NPP-USA National Congress in Dallas, Texas & Charlotte, North Carolina (September 2007 & Jan 2013)

Host and Participant at the Second NPP International Conference, Denver, Colorado (May 2009)

Participant in 2012 National Elections Campaign (Cape Coast South & Obuasi Constituencies)

NPP-USA Delegate to NPP National Super-Delegates Conference – Proxy (August 2014)

NPP-USA Delegate to NPP National Congress to Elect the Party’s Flagbearer (October 2014)

Participant in 2016 National Elections Campaign (Amenfi Central, Obuasi East and West Constituencies)

Member of the Welcome Subcommittee of the 2016 Transition Team of the Presidential Inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Leader of NPP-USA Delegation to the NPP Delegates Conference in Cape Coast (August 2017) and to the Extraordinary Conference in Kumasi (December 2017)

Vote Obaa Yaa

Vote for Servant leadership

Vote for Continuous Victory