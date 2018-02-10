NPP Group Petitions John Boadu Over 'Mafia' Polling Station Elections

Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Asene/Manso/Akroso Constituency of the Eastern Region have petitioned the party’s General Secretary(ag), John Boadu and the national council of the party to annul the results of the polling stations elections from the constituency and call for a fresh re-run of the elections.

In a 17 point, 4 paged petition signed by over 100 party members from about six different communities in the Constituency, they alleged among other things that “the selling of application forms were shrouded in secrecy and was given mainly to the apparent supporters of the MP and constituency executives until a standoff between supporters and some executives members on Tuesday evening, 16.

thJanuary, 2018 at the party office in Akroso. That was when prospective applicants from all over the constituency were able to purchase some of the application forms.”

On the 16thof January, the alleged refusal of the Member of Parliament and the Constituency Executives to make available the polling stations application forms led to a scuffle between some members of the party and some supporters of the Mp and constituency officers leading to exchange of gun shots and violence wounding about 6 people and destroying the Constituency Chairman’s car in the process. Two of the wounded are still under strict medical surveillance since medical practitioners have not been able to retrieve the bullets that entered them yet.

The group also alleged that unlike other constituencies and in blatant disregard for the running of the polling station elections “there were no schedule detailing of the movement of the polling station elections committee (PSEC)” making it difficult to track where and when they were at any given time during the processes making it difficult for them to believe whether any elections were conducted at all since majority of those who bought forms never heard of when the elections were held in their polling stations.

The group therefore alleged that the list provided were appointed by the Member of Parliament and the Constituency executives in the company of police men and macho men and were never elected as the rules stipulate.

They are therefore calling on the National Council to annul the “supposed results”, set a new PSEC for the constituency and call for a fresh re-run of the elections at all the polling centers in the Constituency.