Mce Signs Book Of Condolence For Beheaded 12 Year Old Boy

The Municipal Chief Executive in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality has signed the book of condolence opened for the twelve (12) year old boy Ebenezer Tetteh, who was gruesomely murdered on Tuesday 6th February, 2018 in Bogoso, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.

Hon.b Mozart Kweku Owuh, whose face was worn with sadness when signing the book also on behalf of Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Honourable Barbara Oteng Gyasi, was clear in his message. He said he knew the young boy who met his untimely death was full of life who would have had a great future.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of Ebenezer Tetteh’s passing. I have not still come to terms with the news. A young boy full of life who would have had a bright future. May the Lord bless and comfort the family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences.” He stated.

The book of condolence was opened by and at the office of Bogoso based radio station Best Fm, to help residents in Bogoso who are equally sad by the wicked act to express their condolences to the bereaved family of the boy.

The radio station is also appealing for funds for the family who will be attending court in Takoradi till judgement is finally given. Best Fm thought it wise that, the case could be followed more and bring justice to the boy when the family has enough funds to travel to witness the court proceedings.

Since Friday, February 9, 2018 that Best Fm launched the appeal for funds on air, over thirty (30) residents commiserating with the bereaved family have donated cash to help the course.

Hon. Mozart Owuh and Hon Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi have donated Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc2,000) and have promised to be by the family in their quest for justice for little Tetteh to have peace whiles he rests.

A 23 year old Alex Tetteh was arrested by Police after been caught with the 12 year Ebenezer Tetteh's head, Tuesday 6th February, 2018.

Western Regional Police PRO ASP Olivia Adiku told Paa Kwesi Simpson of Skyy Power in Takoradi that, Alex Tetteh was with the human head in a black Polythene bag, went to Sankor, a community near Dixcove to offer it for sale to a spiritualist around 5:15pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

The spiritualist became suspicious and raised an alarm and with the help of other indigenes, the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police at Dixcove who in turn transferred him to Agona Nkwanta

Upon interrogation, he claimed to have cut the head of the boy at Bogoso with two other accomplices

On Friday February 9 2018, the accused Alex Tetteh was arraigned before a Sekondi district magistrate court B, presided over by Her Highness Mrs Susana Aduful

Accused has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on 27th February 2018.

