Video: Efya Sheds Inconsolable Tears For Ebony

Ghanaian singer, Efya burst into uncontrollable tears on GHOne TV on Friday, when she attempted to talk about Ebony on live TV. Death of the sensational singer, Ebony has been devastating and unbearable to say the least.

During the interview with the host of the Rythmz LIVE show, Efyasaid..“for strength for everybody” following Ebony‘s death on Friday.



She told Jason El-A on Rythmz Live On GhOneTV Friday afternoon, she hopes that people can do the best before they leave the earth.

“I pray for strength for everybody. For her family, my condolences.” expressed the ‘Forgetting Me’ crooner. “I pray that we can do as much before we go and that we can do our best in everything because God gives us the strength… and everything will be okay.”