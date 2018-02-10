Too Sad Ebony Is Gone

I'm saddened by the passing on into glory of "Ebony Reigns", known in her private life as PRICILLA OPOKU-KWATENG.

May her soul rest in perfect peace and may God comfort the family, especially her Mum and Dad, as well as the love ones left behind, as they go through such a difficult period in their lives. We stand with you in prayer.

I'm really perplexed to realise that some men of God in Ghana are celebrating, just because they prophesied and it came to pass. Ebony met CARDINAL DR.LAWRENCE TETTEH two days before her untimely death. According to Dr Lawrence Tetteh, these were the last wordS of Ebony, "I THANK YOU FOR INTRODUCING ME TO YOUR GOD".

It will surprise most of us, that Ebony is resting with the Lord rIght now as you are reading this article, let's stop judging. I will like to propose we rather use THE PROPHETIC OFFICE to reveal and also chart a course leads to redemption, which will really be beneficial to the recipients.

It's really sad, that her maiden "European Tour" has been aborted as she is supposed to depart from Ghana, today the 10th February 2018, this is a heartbreaking news, Vraiment c'est tres triste .

Once again, may God strengthen the family.