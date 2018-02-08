First Open University In Ghana Organised Coding Clinic

Laweh Open University, Ghana’s Premier Open Universality has held a Free Coding Clinic to help address the unemployment situation in the country.

This program in collaboration with FVTech Canada seeks to empower Ghanaian youth with the skill to take advantage of the computer age and create problem solving software to enhance their quality of life.

Speaking at the launch, Consulting Vice Chancellor, Prof Goski Alabi said the initiative is to contribute their quota to solving the unemployment situation in the country.

She indicated that, the Coding Clinic is just one of the many short-courses that the school will introduce to empower individuals and train them on modern ways of doing things.

“We believe in applied and useful education to enable the youth acquire practical skills to reduce the unemployment challenge in the country” she stated.

The Laweh Consulting Professor noted that, participants will not only be empowered but increase their chances of landing a job or make them entrepreneurs.

Prof Goski who also Ghana’s First female Professor of Quality Assurance at the University of Professional Studies (UPS) underscored the need for educational institutions in Ghana to empower people with hands-on employable skills to make them fit into the job market or succeed as entrepreneurs.

She advised the youth to accept challenges and always take advantage of opportunities to learn new skills.