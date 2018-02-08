Patients In Kpandai District Impoverished By Health Service Delivery System

The World Health Organization (WHO) in 2007 said this on health financing"A good health financing system raises adequate funds for health, so that people can use needed services protected from financial catastrophe or impoverishment associated with having to pay for them. It provides incentives for providers and users to be efficient”

Financial risk protection from catastrophic ill-health is an intrinsic goal of the health system aside improving the health of the population and responding to people’s non-medical and legitimate needs.

The effective roles played by the main actors in health financing; Payer, Purchaser, and Provider (the 3Ps) is very important.

Payer is the patient/ client who has to incur the cost of medical care

is the patient/ client who has to incur the cost of medical care Purchaser in our case is the National Health Insurance Authority which reimburse providers for services they have provided to NHIS card bearers

in our case is the National Health Insurance Authority which reimburse providers for services they have provided to NHIS card bearers Providers are health delivery facilities under the Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana and within the private sector who treat patients

My attention has been drawn to the credential status of Sabonjida/JamboaiHealth Centre in the Kpandai District of Northern region of Ghana as CHPS compound, prescribing level A with Midwife . This is the lowest level of service delivery and this provider cannot for instance give antibiotics to patients.

The facility should be headed by a Physician/ Medical Assistant and function as a health centre, although, there are staff and enrolled nurses working at the Sabonjida/Jamboai health centre.

The question is, why should the government spend money to train nurses for two or four years (3 years training plus one year service for staff nurses and midwifes) and these individuals cannot diagnose and prescribe Amoxycillin for instance to a child presenting with Pneumonia?Where is efficiency in resource allocation in Ghana? This is because the NHIA will not reimburse this facility if they provide antibiotics to their clients.

The argument is that, the NHIA wants quality of care for its card bearers. But quality of care from whose perspective?Quality of care should be all encompassing; the government, the NHIA, service providers and customers or end-users of healthcare delivery.

Another argument that could be espoused for this restrictive use of antibiotics is to ensure rationale use of drugs. Nevertheless, it is important to mention that rationale use of drugs in itself is to ensure efficiency and should not further create inefficiency in resource allocation. In this case inefficient use of health workforce such as Community Health Nurses, Enrolled Nurses, Staff Nurses and Midwives who are the very foundation of primary health care system. The health financing block is impeding the service provision/delivery and human resource blocks instead of enhancing them.

The government of Ghana funds these agencies, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and NHIA. GHS is to provide healthcare and NHIA is to purchase the services rendered by the GHS. Standards are set for both agencies but the source of funding is from the government. The tax payer who in this analysis is the payer for health services funds the government by paying his taxes.

The payer again pays a premium and joins the NHIS so that he can be protected from catastrophic ill-health for having to pay for health services in time of need.

The same government has not retooled a provider like Sabonjida/Jamboai health centre to provide basic and life saving interventions like provision of common antibiotics.

In this case patients have to incur the cost of antibiotics out-of-pocket or travel to another facility with higher credential status to get life saving antibiotics. In either case, the patient bears the cost.

The patient who should have been financially protected by the NHIS is further impoverished by the same scheme. This is the predicament of the over 40,000 patients in the Sabonjida/Jamboai enclave in the Kpandai district who are impoverished by the very scheme meant to protect them.

This situation can be reversed by urgently posting a Physician/ Medical Assistant to the Sabonjida/Jamboai health centre so that it can function as a health centre.

The standards being used by the NHIA in Ghana to credential health facilities should be looked at from health system efficiency perspective for health system strengthening in Ghana.

Thank you.

The writer is ANANYA AKWASI SOLOMON (Health Educator/ Public Health Officer)