JJ Hosts Family Of Alhaji Hearts

The family of the late Alhaji Sulemana Braimah, popularly known as Alhaji Hearts, a Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak and also an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association called on former President Jerry John Rawlings on Wednesday to formally inform him of Alhaji Braimah’s demise.

The delegation, which was led by Alhaji Saeed Mumin presented the traditional kola to the former President and informed him that Alhaji Hearts died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, January 31 after a short illness.

President Rawlings and his team, which included Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa and Mr. Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers fame, took turns to praise the late Sulemana Braimah for his affable and unifying personality. They described him as someone who always served as a calming effect on the strong rivalry between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Mr. Isaac Tetteh referred to Alhaji Hearts as his father and a man who always looked out for his personal wellbeing and called him at least twice a week to check on him.

Former President Rawlings expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family was hopeful that he will be able to attend the final funeral rites at the forecourt of the State House on Sunday, February 11.