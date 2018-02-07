Bottoms up: Morocco PM glugs water to dispel pollution fears

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani holds a glass of water before drinking it to dispell fears it is tainted from two nearby prisons. By STRINGER (AFP)

Morocco's prime minister on Wednesday swigged a glass of water from a reservoir supplying some seven million people in a bid to dispel fears over pollution.

Saad-Eddine El Othmani staged the publicity stunt in front of flashing cameras after environmental groups said it was being tainted by waste from two nearby prisons.

"This water is drinkable," he told journalists as he sipped a glass from the Sidi Mohamed Benabdallah reservoir on the coast between capital Rabat and Casablanca.

"You are in good hands," the premier said.

The authorities in the North African kingdom have scrambled to defuse reports over the pollution that have caused consternation among locals.

The national water authorities have insisted there is "no danger to the health of consumers".

The issue has reached the country's parliament with the official in charge of the nation's water supply summoned to give an explanation last month.

The official Charafat Afailal admitted there was some wastewater being discharged into the reservoir but said that it remained "clean and drinkable".