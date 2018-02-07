Boahen Is The New Leader Of Christian Divine Church

Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, has been inducted into office as the fifth leader of the Christian Divine Church for a four year term.

The special induction service was held at New Atuabo and it attracted a host of clergy men and women all over the country, traditional leaders, politicians, friends and family members.

Apostle Boahen who is currently the chairman of the church, was re-elected by the Pastoral Council of the church in November 2017.

Senior Pastors, Augustus Achia Agyeman and Richard Enyan were also inducted into office as deputy chairman and general secretary respectively for the next four years.

Delivering a sermon at the ceremony, Apostle Dr Stephen Kofi Baidoo, immediate-past International Mission Director of the Church of Pentecost called on Christians to stop criticising their pastors and rather support them with prayers.

He entreated Christians who opposed any good thing that are introduced to improve the church to refrain from such negative behaviour.

Apostle Dr Baidoo congratulated the new leaders and encouraged them to have time for their members and teach them the word of God.

Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, in an address after his induction expressed gratitude to the Pastoral Council for the support and said he would work hard with his colleagues to improve the church.

He pledged to visit every branch of the church in Ghana and also open new branches in Germany, London and United States of America.

Apostle Boahen said the church building at New Atuabo would be expanded during his term in office.

Apostle Boahen was born on 6rh May 1956, in Ashiresu in the Dormaa District, of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

In 1985, Apostle Boahen who was then a Muslim was brought to Prophet Apostle John Taylor, founder of Christian Divine Church in Tarkwa for prayers because he had been sick for many years.

He received his healing and converted from Islam to Christianity and had the name Ebenezer.

In 1988, he left Tarkwa for Dormaa Ahenkro where he became a lay preacher at the branch of the church in that town.

Upon a personal invitation by Prophet-Apostle Taylor, Apostle Boahen went to Tarkwa as a trained pastor in November 1990.

He was ordained into the pastoral ministry on 1st April, 1991 and was posted to Nkwakaw in the Eastern Region.

Over the past 20 years, Apostle Boahen had been posted to a number of branches across the country.

In September 2003, he was posted to Takoradi from where he travelled to Italy in 2007 for personal reasons.

He returned to Ghana in 2011 and was posted to Dormaa Ahenkro that same year.