Ministry Of Education Gets Support From School Excess Furniture

Management of School Excess Furniture Ghana Limited on Friday donated school furniture to the Ministry of Education to aid the development of effective and efficient learning in schools.

The items include; executive teacher's desks, open front desks, cafeteria desks, library chairs, smart wall paint, and smart surfaces, among others.

The items worth over GH¢700,000, was also to help complement government's free SHS education agenda.

Ms Sadiyya Akuba Annor, the Head of Sales and Marketing, School Excess Furniture Limited said the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility to give to schools that were in need of furniture to facilitate learning.

She said their outfit had distributed some of the items to Kanda Cluster of Schools, Accra Bishop Girls, Osu Ringway Estate Model School, Osu St Peter's Catholic School and the Ministry of Health Basic School.

She said the company in 2016 unveiled its new products dubbed 'Smart surfaces' aimed at transforming schools, offices, and tables into smarter surfaces such as white, black, clear, or magnetic for purposes of writing and PowerPoint presentation.

Ms Annor said the product also included a range of projectors that would help organisations to stay in tune with the changing world and urged institutions and individuals to adapt to changing times and invest in the products for their ward's education.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister in charge of General Education thanked the company for the donation and stated that the items would be distributed to schools that lacked school furniture and pledged the Ministry's commitment to ensure that the items would be put to good use.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams, GNA