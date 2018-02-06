40th Anniversary Of The Iranian Revolution Observed

The 40th anniversary celebration of the Iranian revolution has been marked in Accra with a call for a deeper bilateral collaboration between the governments of Ghana and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The occasion organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate in collaboration with the Iran –Ghana University Students Union [IGUSA] was also used to officially launch the Imam Khomeini Scholarships for Tertiary Education.

In his address, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Dr. Iddi Ziblim , on behalf of the government and people of Ghana commended the Iranian people on the 40th anniversary of the revolution .

He noted that the revolution in 1979 that overthrew the old aged monarchy, that came about due to natural reaction against injustices and western interference into Iranian domestic politics brought rapid economic and socio-cultural development to the Islamic state.

The Islamic revolution according to Dr. Ziblim, which created awareness on the plight of the Iranians, liberated the people from the shackles of western dominance, gave them self-confidence and belief, promoted fundamental freedom and justice and also enhanced their living conditions.

The Minister referred to Iran as a ‘’ Super Power’’ as it is on the verge of creating its own nuclear program if not for geo-politics and suppression on the part of the western super power nations.

‘’Ghana and the Islamic Republic of Iran have enjoyed fruitful relationship since the early 1970’s , adding that there is therefore the need for strengthening of the relationship that is aimed at enhancing the living and economic conditions of their respective citizenries’’.

He revealed that the Ministry and its Iranian counterpart are currently working closely to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that seeks to deepen their mutual relationsionship.

He was cognizant of the tremendous contribution of Iran on the socio-economic advancement of Ghana in many aspects. He mentioned health and education amongst other things as the areas where Ghana has benefited assiduously from the people of Iran.

In the health sector, Dr. Iddi Ziblim, mentioned the tremendous contribution been made by the famous Iran Clinic in the Center of Accra, that provides quality and affordable health care delivery for the people throughout the years.

The newly improved Iran Clinic has been instrumental in saving the lives of many people especially the old aged, children as well as the poor and needy based on its location and affordability.

Educationally, the Minister said the Islamic University College[ IUG] at Ajiringanor, a suburb of Accra which was established by the Iranian people has helped solved the educational needs of young people who would have been crowded out by the already choked public tertiary institutions.

The University has over the years since its establishment churned out a lot of products that are contributing their quotas in Ghana’s forward march in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

To this end, he applauded the initiators of the Imam Khomeini scholarships , which he was hopeful will go a long way in churning out a lot of brilliant but needy students who would not have had the opportunity to assess higher education.

He commended the Iranian Embassy saying ‘’ I am confident the newly introduced scholarship scheme would achieve its purpose’’.

Government alone ‘’ he pointed out’’ cannot do it, hence the need for collaboration with both external and internal partners to find lasting solutions to the challenges bedeviling our people.

The anniversary which was held under the theme: Islamic revolution and its impact on the contemporary world’’ was chaired by hon. Antwi Bosiako Sekyere, the former Minister for the Eastern Region in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama, government.

The Chairman praised the resolute efforts of Iran despite the sanctions imposed on it by the western powers. The attempt by the west to sabotage and stop Iran from developing its own nuclear reactor will never work.

Hon. Sekyere who is currently the Executive Director , for the Public Policy Institute, said time has come for the oppressed to rise against the so called Super Powers to defend and claim what belongs to them and Iran has led the way which needs to be emulated by other smaller nations.

The occasion was also graced by the La Mantse, Dr. Nii Tetteh Tsru II, the Cultural Consular of the Iranian Embassy, President of the National Union of Ghana Students [NUGS] Jnr. Dr. Ofosuhene, Islamic scholars, members of the academia and students.