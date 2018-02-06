‘No ECG Staff Will Lose His Job’- Minister Assures

The Deputy Minister for Power, William Aidoo has allayed the fears and rumors surrounding the 20year concessionary agreement by assuring workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of their jobs.

He indicated that no staff of ECG will lose his/her job as a result of the agreement signed by government to release ECG to a concessionaire for 20years.

“Currently, work on the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) project, vis-a-vis the PSP, is far advanced and the GoG expects the PSP procurement process to reach Financial Close by September 6, 2018. I want to re-iterate my assurance to all staff of ECG that no staff would lose his job as a result of the Concessionaire taking over the management operation and investment in the distribution business of ECG,” he stated.

The sector Minister said this in regards to the ECG Private Sector Participation (PSP) activity under the Ghana Compact II indicating that, as part of government sector reforms, Ghana entered into the Compact with the United States Government in 2014 for an amount of 498.20 million dollars with Ghana counterpart contribution of 37.37 million dollars to, amongst other things, strengthen the Governance, Management and operations of ECG by bringing an Acceptable Private Sector participant to operate as a Concessionaire for a period of 25 years.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the 50th Anniversary celebration of ECG under the theme, “50 Years of Powering the Socio-economic Growth and Development of Ghana,” he noted that amendments made to the original Compact conditions of the 25 years tenure has been reduced to 20 years and the 20% Ghanaian participation has been increased to majority share of 51% by Ghanaian citizens.

Mr. Aidoo indicated that ECG would always continue to be in existence as a responsible Assets Owner with additional responsibilities for bulk power trading both locally and internationally.

The sector Minister said his outfit will continue to provide the necessary guidance, direction and support to upgrade the ECG training school to a centre of excellence in the West Africa sub-region.

“The Ministry would assist ECG leverage on its human capacity, knowledge and skills acquired over the past 50 years to share its expertise in the ECOWAS areas and beyond,” Mr. Aidoo posited.

William Aidoo said Government hope to advance its collaboration in reducing the distribution network losses and generally improving the quality of supply.

“Particularly, this overarching policy goal of improving the electricity distribution network and operations to reduce system losses and improve the quality of electricity supply,” he stated.

The sector Minister noted that this centre on a policy Action/Strategy designed to ensure and preserve financial health of Ghana’s distribution utilities, facilitate investment by distribution utilities to improve performance (efficiency and reliability) and implement projects to reduce distribution system losses and improve system reliability (reduced outages and improved quality).

He added that Government will introduce private sector participation in the distribution sector to improve technical and commercial performance in accordance with the power sector reforms which was initiated in the 1990s.

According to him, the above policy prescriptions take into cognizance the peculiar challenges of the Distribution subsector; notably liquidity challenges to finance operations and system expansion, Right of Way acquisition for distribution infrastructure, difficulty collecting revenue due to extremely poor payment culture and acceptability of electricity theft.

Mr. Aidoo indicated that distribution equipment which is often overloaded or aged which contributes to frequent outages, and further erodes consumer willingness to pay.

On the issue of scaling up Renewable energy in the generation portfolio of the country, the Minister said his outfit will collaborate with ECG, as in the NES or the Self Help Electrification Programme (SHEP), to offer Employer’s Engineer services on programmes such as the Distributed Solar generation by individuals, or companies, the Roof top solar projects for homes, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Net metering.

Recounting the worst moments for ECG, the Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah said the biggest challenge in recent memory was the protracted power crisis which started 2012 to 2016.

He indicated that their finances suffered because customers reacted to the crisis by not paying their electricity bills but with the necessary political, financial and technical interventions the crisis was resolved last year.

Mr. Boakye-Appiah noted that one thing that continue to remain a challenge is achieving Cost Reflective Tariffs that is affordable for customers adding that they are yet to achieve the Regulatory Benchmark for System Losses and Network Reliability.

He added the company is undergoing modernization exercise by automating and digitizing their networks and business processes using the latest technologies in the industry.

“Our network operations are partially automated at the medium voltage (MV) level. At the primary level, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System covers four out of the six administrative regions. The secondary SCADA has been extended to 17 Districts Control Centres throughout our operational regions,” he intimated.

According to him, with the SCADA system in place, they are able to detect faults quickly and speedily rectify them. Available statistics and customer testimonies show a significant improvement in supply availability, reliability and network resilience.