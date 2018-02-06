Auditor-General Decries Overblown ‘Request’ For Prosecutorial Powers

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has said his simple request for prosecutorial powers has been overblown by the media.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Mr. Domelevo said he was content with the Auditor-General’s powers to surcharge and disallow expenditure, per Article 181 of the constitution.

“That is just a request we have made to the Attorney-General. It is not something I am dying for. That is not the main job of the Auditor General. My job is to audit and that is what I am doing,” the Auditor General stated.

The said remarks on prosecutorial powers were made at a press conference where Mr. Domelevo noted that, a 2016 audit of the finances of the various ministries, departments and agencies, revealed that some state agencies engaged in unlawful monetary practices.

Though he also said he had applied for such powers, Mr. Domelevo said he was well aware the mandate of prosecution lies with the Attorney-General's office, and was simply asking if lawyers in his office could help with prosecution when necessary.

“I have just made a request to my Attorney-General that if it is possible for the lawyers in my office to help in prosecuting some the cases. It is not as if I don't get that authority or power from Attorney-General, we cannot function as auditors. From my point of view, it is being played out of proportion by the media.”

62 firms to cough up Ghc8.8m

Mr. Domelevo further reminded that, the essence of his press conference on Monday was “to explain the liabilities that we have audited, what we have found wrong, what we have found right to people. That just came as a side comment and it is attracting too much attention for my liking. I am not in dire need of prosecution powers.”

The Auditor-General in December 2017, announced that it has surcharged 62 organisations for receiving payments from the state without any documentation as proof.

The surcharge certificates totalling GHc8,886,791 was for the period between December 31, 2013, and December 31, 2015.

The companies, mostly private organisations, also included some state institutions and staff of some government agencies.

In light of these, Mr. Domelevo stressed that prosecution and other disciplinary measures were key to curbing financial malfeasance.

“The biggest problem of financial management is that there are no consequences for infractions. People do that and they get away with it… but if you do it and you don't get away with it, you will think twice and people who want to do it will also think twice.”