Ghana Performs Poorly In World Bank's 'Enabling The Business Of Agriculture' Report

Ghana performed poorly in a recent study conducted by the World Bank on ‘Enabling the business of agriculture’.

Ghana’s seed score was ranked 48 from amongst the 62 countries studied, fertilizer ranked 34, machinery ranked 38, and finance ranked 16, markets ranked 54, transport ranked 59, water ranked 30 and ICT ranked 22.

The report provides quantitative indicators for eight topics on regulations for seed, fertiliser, machinery, finance, markets, transport, water and ICT.

It presents data that measures legal barriers for businesses operating in agriculture in 62 economies and across 12 topic areas.

The report aims to foster a more conducive environment for the agribusiness by providing key data on regulatory frameworks that are globally comparable and actionable, and as well strengthen the information base that can be used for policy dialogue and reform.

Farmers have in the past also complained about the lack of a ready market to sell their goods as well as poor transport systems in sending their goods to the market place.