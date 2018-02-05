Bullet Proof Cars At The Presidency?

Myjoyonline.com has learnt government has taken delivery of bulletproof cars for use by the presidency.

At least five cars have been flown into the country from Dubai.

Government is yet to officially confirm the delivery. However, close sources have said the vehicles are the same luxury cars that were procured by the Mahama administration.

President John Mahama ordered the supply of 43 specialized vehicles worth more than $9m barely eight days to the handing over of power, documents sighted by Joy News have revealed.

The document signed by former Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Salifu Osman gave approval for the use of the vehicle by the President, Vice-President, First Lady and others.

The cars are capable of firing rounds of ammunition and are designed to withstand the effects of a hand grenade.

The Akufo-Addo government halted the procurement over the cost implications and suggested they were not adequately informed by the government during the transitional period.

It is not clear yet what negotiations may have been held before the Akufo-Addo government decided to take delivery of them.

But the sources claim that government was able to obtain a reduction in the price of the vehicles. It claimed that government had to take the cars because a binding contractual agreement had been entered into between the previous government and the supplier.

