JOY FM Dragged To Court By Licenced Cocoa Buyers

Licenced Cocoa Buyers in Ghana have run to court seeking to prohibit Joy News from broadcasting a story detailing alleged plain theft of cocoa beans.

In a case filed on Monday, February 5, 2018, the companies argue “a greater hardship will befall [them] if the documentary is left to air in its current state…”

Joy News in its latest investigative report compiled by Kwetey Nartey has documented what is suspected to be a notorious and widespread practice of deliberate adjustment of measuring scales to rob cocoa farmers of tonnes of cocoa beans.

Snippets of the documentary, coupled with a promotional video have been aired pending the broadcast of the full documentary on Joy News Television Monday evening and on Joy FM Thursday morning.

But even before then, the Licenced Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana (LICOBAG), the Kuapa Kokoo Co-operative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Ltd. (KKFU) and Kuapa Kokoo Ltd say this should not be allowed to happen.

More soon….